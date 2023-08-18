8.4 C
Alleged Agric fraud: We're not involved, say concerned staff

Some concerned staff of Farm Inputs Supports Services (FISS), of the Federal Ministry of Agric and Rural Development (FMARD), on Friday distanced themselves from alleged misuse of public funds by some members of the organization saying they have nothing to do with the allegation.

About five senior officials in the FISS Department of the FMARD
were said to have been arrested by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged diversion of funds.

The investigation was connected with the diversion of funds meant for monitoring exercise and sensitisation programmes.

But the spokesperson of the concerned staff, Muhammed Dan Musa, in his reaction to the allegation said the clarification became necessary because some persons have decided to play politics even when no name was mentioned in the allegation.

He said, “The report in question didn’t mention the name of any staff. So, it will be unfair, it will be the height of mischief for some persons to assume that we are all involved just because we are staff of FISS.

“Please, we hereby use this medium to plead with those playing politics to have rethink and do something that will be of immense benefit to the country in this period.”

ENDS***

