Mbaise New-Yam Festival Celebration : Imo PDP Governorship Candidate, Anyanwu Dwarfs Gov Uzodinma

By Ikenna Esogibe.

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Imo governorship poll, slated to hold by November 11, this year, have outshined the incumbent govenor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma in the Iriji Mbaise ceremony.

The ceremony held on Tuesday, at Aboh Mbaise Local Government Council Headquarters in Aboh, where the three Local Governments that make Mbaise gathered to celebrate their new yam festival.



The 247, reports that the ceremony which was earlier planned by the Sole Administrators of the LGAs to favour the incumbent Govenor was unfortunately highjacked immediately the candidate of the PDP stormed the venue of the ceremony with Intimidating team of supporters who were chanting songs of supremacy in favour of the PDP candidate, Samuel Anyanwu.

This heroic entry by Anyanwu and his Intimidating supporters made Uzodinma who was already addressing the people of Mbaise very uncontactable to an extent that the Govenor left abruptly without finishing his address and receiving a vote of thanks as demands by Igbo tradition.

Govenor Uzodinma’s impromptu exit for alleged fear of possible attack, vantage position for Anyanwu to steal the show and became the synasure of all eyes in the ceremony, complementing his heroic welcome by Mbaise nation.

All different cultural dance group came out and entertained the PDP governorship candidate against governor, Hope Uzodinma and and his party members.

Meanwhile, in the Govenor’s welcome address, he emphasized on differentiating between culture and politics, notwithstanding the fact that his very support groups earlier turned Iriji Mbaise ceremony to a Campaign ground.

A scenario that left observers shocked and uncomfortable as it was made not to be Political.

Fielding questions from newsmen on way forward as to propagate culture and tradition of Igbo Land, the PDP governorship candidate Anyanwu, advised that politicians and custodians of tradition should learn when to play politics and not.

Anyanwu, added that Iriji Mbaise ceremony is a culture that should be respected with peace, unity and love.

Anyanwu in his words, “if I become Governor of Imo State, Iriji Mbaise ceremony would be prioritized and other Igbo cultures for the betterment of the society.”

Our correspondent sighted many appointees of the governor and loyalists who were angrily leaving the venue of the ceremony.