President Bola Tinubu Assigns Portfolios To Ministers

Portfolios for President Tinubu’s Ministers Designates have been revealed to newsmen on Wednesday.
Documents available to 247, revealed that Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State will head Ministry of FCT, while Umahi David, who recently governed Ebonyi State will head Ministry Of Works.
The list, read partly;
“Nyesom Wike – FCT Minister
Festus Keyamo – Minister of Aviation
Adebayo Adelabu- Minister Of Power
Adegboyega Oyetola – Minister of Transportation
Dele Alake- Minister of Solid Minerals
Muhammed Idris – Minister of Information
Mohammed Badaru- Minister of Defence
Minister of State, Defense – Bello Mattawale
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun
Minister of Works- Dave Umahi
Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare – Ali Pate
Minister of Agriculture and food security -Abubakar kyari
Minister of Youths- Abubakar Mohmoh
Minister of Communications and Digital Economy – Bosun
Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuga
Minister of Budget and Economic planning – Atiku Bagudu
Minister of Water resources and sanitation – Joseph utsve
Minister of Steel development – Shuaibu Audu
Minister of State, Agriculture – Sabi Abdullahi
Minister of Trade and investment – Doris Anieete
Minister of Humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation – Betta Edu
Minster or Sport – John Eno
Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji Ojo
Minister of Petroleum resources – Yet to be allocated
Minister of Labor and employment – Simon Lalong
Minister of Special duties – Zapahnnaih Gazzalo”