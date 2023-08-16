President Bola Tinubu Assigns Portfolios To Ministers

Portfolios for President Tinubu’s Ministers Designates have been revealed to newsmen on Wednesday.

Documents available to 247, revealed that Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State will head Ministry of FCT, while Umahi David, who recently governed Ebonyi State will head Ministry Of Works.

The list, read partly;

“Nyesom Wike – FCT Minister

Festus Keyamo – Minister of Aviation

Adebayo Adelabu- Minister Of Power

Adegboyega Oyetola – Minister of Transportation

Dele Alake- Minister of Solid Minerals

Muhammed Idris – Minister of Information

Mohammed Badaru- Minister of Defence

Minister of State, Defense – Bello Mattawale

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun

Minister of Works- Dave Umahi

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare – Ali Pate

Minister of Agriculture and food security -Abubakar kyari

Minister of Youths- Abubakar Mohmoh

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy – Bosun

Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuga

Minister of Budget and Economic planning – Atiku Bagudu

Minister of Water resources and sanitation – Joseph utsve

Minister of Steel development – Shuaibu Audu

Minister of State, Agriculture – Sabi Abdullahi

Minister of Trade and investment – Doris Anieete

Minister of Humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation – Betta Edu

Minster or Sport – John Eno

Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji Ojo

Minister of Petroleum resources – Yet to be allocated

Minister of Labor and employment – Simon Lalong

Minister of Special duties – Zapahnnaih Gazzalo”