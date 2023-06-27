Imo PDP Executives Defectors A Show Of Abject-Hunger Strike In Imo

Advertisement

“It is a wise saying that a hungry man is an angry Man”

This axiom played out recently with the defection of PDP State working committee members in imo state and their Supporters to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after being abandoned by their feeding master Rt. honourable Emeka Ihedioha who has been footing their bills for over sixteen years ago.

The PDP State exco started shaking the moment they saw ihedioha’s letter of resignation from Imo governorship election 2023, because already they have put their dragnets to gather every Kobo from the Mbaise born subtle politician Ihedioha a three Term house of representatives member and seven month old executive governor of Imo State.

Haven lost out in their gimmicks to siphon the Governorship campaign funds for Imo, as they did during the presidential, National Assembly and state assembly elections which they could not account for the billions of naira they collected during the process.

It could be recalled that one Collins Opurozor who worked under the guise of PDP State publicity secretary could go back to lick his vomit because of Hunger and starvations to hang around governor Hope Uzodinma who he had earlier accused of crime and criminality and of no accountability of state resources.

The political juggernauts accused PDP Governorship candidate Senator Samuel Anyanwu of taking away their feeding bottle, Honourable Emeka ihedioha from their mouths decided to join opposition against him because he refused to continue from where ihedioha stopped.

These are mere political jobbers with no electoral values and have nothing to offer to the imo state Govenor, Hope Uzodinma.

It would be also recalled that the PDP Governorship candidate in Imo State, Anyanwu as the national Secretary of the PDP earlier-on observed that these men are inconsequential and bad eggs of the party in imo.

Meanwhile, Political pundits of national extraction have stated that their exit in the PDP are the best thing that have ever happened to PDP in the state because they have no electoral value in their respective wards and as such remained irrelevant in their next political designation.

Such as the likes of one Raymond Emeana who allegedly squandered his house of Assembly entitlement and started looking for an alternative means of survival.

Hunger is a Deceases that causes one to sale it’s conscience and pride to the enemy because of peanuts, without minding family background by throwing their integrity to the dust which is politics without conscience.

