Mondays sit-at-home must stop in my senatorial zone – Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah

. says he has initiated fresh move to secure Kanu’s freedom

. warns Simon Ekpa against unguarded utterances

By Chuks Eke

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District of Anambra state at the weekend vowed to stop Mondays sit-at-home in his constituency with immediate effect.

He lamented that the adverse effect the exercise has so far inflicted on the economic value of Ndigbo since its inception barely two years ago has become too inexplicable that it has to be tackled headlong for immediate stoppage.

Addressing over 2000 vigilante operatives from the four quarters of Nnewi, comprising Otolo, Uruagu, Umudim and Nnewi-Ichi at Ifeanyi Ubah International stadium, Nnewi, where he displayed security gadgets he procured to ensure water-tight security for the entire Nnewi community and its environs, Senator Ubah noted that the abrogation of the self inflicted injury called sit-at-home would start from this Monday.

He charged the vigilante operatives to beef up security around all the major markets in Nnewi and ensure that traders and their goods are given adequate protection from the so called unknown gunmen this Monday and subsequent Mondays to stamp out the cankerworm known as sit-at-home.

He mentioned CCTV cameras, patrol vans, motorcycles, walkie talkies, wooden osisi agaga from Nnewi evil forests as some of the gadgets he procured for the vigilante operatives which he said was established by Nnewi Concerned Citizens, NCC.

On Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention, Ubah declared: “I am sure he will come out from detention sooner or later. We in the 10th national assembly are going to give Kanu’s case a new legislative option to facilitate his freedom and I have even personally initiated a move towards that direction”.

On the utterances of Simon Ekpa, Ubah declared: ” Simon Ekpa has mentioned my name 17 times. He is from Ebonyi state nationalized in Finland where is is currently contesting for a councillorship seat and he has the effrontery to dictate for us how to be sitting at home on Mondays here in Igbo land”.

“We will forgive Simon Ekpa for the injuries he has afflicted to us so far but if he continues, we will deal with him furiously. He should leave Anambra state alone and focus on his Finland base where he us contesting his councillorship seat. To be forewarned is to be forearmed”.

