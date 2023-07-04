Police Debunk Insecurity Alert in Awka, Reassure of Intensified Patrol

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has debunked the trending alert of insecurity in Awka, the capital city of the State.

Recall that a written note of about four paragraphs by an unknown author started trending on the social media in the early hours of Tuesday, alleging that insecurity and crime rates have increased in the Awka Metropolis, with people being daily robbed of their cars, money and belongings at different locations in the capital city.

Captioned “Security Alert in Awka Metropolis”, the post read: “Crime rate has increased lately. Criminals have besieged Awka.

“Lately, Aroma, Ekwueme Square, Abakaliki Street, Parktonian Junction, Kwata Junction, Ngozika entrance and Amawbia have recorded several cases of car snatching and kidnapping.

They also transfer huge sums from victims phones with bank apps to unknown accounts or POS.

“If you are used to driving One Way at odd hours especially Ngozika to Kwata under bridge or from Regina to CBN or from CBN to Aroma etc … Stop it. These guys will block you the way police does and motorists will not know that you are being robbed. People will think it is the usual police or atma blockade of one way drivers.

“f you are double-crossed at the Uche Ekwunife road leading to iyiagu estate especially at senator Annie Okonkwo gate or Royal Paradise gate, that area is a red zone for now… Be prayerful and careful. E don red ooo.

“Let’s be careful please. Late nights should be seriously discouraged.”

However, in his reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, branded the said alert as fake, and advised the residents not to panic.

DSP Ikenga, who said police was on the lookout for the author of the fake security alert, also revealed that police patrol had since been intesified in different parts of the State, including the Awka Metropolis.

