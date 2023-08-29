8.4 C
Ministry Of Works To Work With Bauchi State House Committee On Works And Transport To Deliver The Peoples Mandate

N/East
By Umar Usman Duguri

Bauchi State Ministry of works and Transport has reiterated to remain committed to a harmonious working relationship with the House Committee on works and Transport of the Bauchi State House of Assembly (BAHA) in order to deliver on the mandate of the people.

The Hon. Commissioner of the Ministry, Hon. Ibrahim Gambo Galadima gave the indication when the Bauchi House Committee team on works and Transport of the assembly paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Hon. Ibrahim Gambo described the members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly as key stakeholders in the implementation of  Governor Bala administration’s blueprint that geared towards improving the wellbeing of the people.

He emphasized the need to work closely with  House Committee members to deepens good governance, saying “united we stand and divided we fall”

Earlear, in his address, the Chairman Bauchi House Committee on works and Transport  Eng. Adam Garba Kawu a member representing Ganjuwa East of the BAHA expressed  his members willingness to deliver services in order to expand the strong relationship between the Ministry and the Bauchi House of Assembly.

Eng.Adam Garba therefore called for a synergy between the House Committee members and the officials of the Ministry.

He promised that the Committee members will do Justice to all challenges facing the Ministry by providing a requisite support for the actualisation of the common Man mandate.

