Inauguration of PDP Guber Campaign Council Throws Uzodinma, APC into Confusion

The Inauguration of the Imo PDP Governorship Campaign Council has thrown Hope Uzodinma and his insensitive All Progressive Congress into serious confusion that will mark their exit after the November 11 election in the state.

The inauguration which held on Tuesday at the party’s state Secretariat, Owerri has the opposition Spokesperson, Hon Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu as Director General, with Hon Ugonna Ozurigbo, Hon Ngozi Ogbu, Hon Mike Ihenaetu as Deputy Directors for Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri zones respectively, while, Prince Marshall Okafor Anyanwu serves as Secretary of the Council.

In a bid to secure the state, the council was charged with the responsibility of retrieving the state from the vicious APC administration and ensure that Imo people that have been neglected are reintegrated into the mainstream of good leadership that will guarantee their respect.

Uzodinma is not only afraid of defeat by our Governorship candidate, but is jittery that Imo people will revolt against him once he is outed from the Imo Government House. This is because he has failed to restore peace and quell the uprising in the state since his assumption of duty.

It can be recalled that Imo PDP and our candidates, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu and Rt Hon Jones Onyereri had, few weeks ago issued sack notice to Hope Uzodinma and APC in the state after declaring the Governorship seat vacant.

Imo state which is known for its peaceful and hospitality serenity is today torn into shreds since Hope Uzodinma and APC mounted the saddle of leadership in 2020.

Following the harsh effects of the current reckless and inhuman administration under APC, Imo people rose in unity to enthrone a human oriented government, which 90% percent of the citizens have strongly cued in.

The PDP Campaign Council has its partners cut across the Rescue Mission led by Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the Destiny Organization headed by Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, and a frontline political structure owned by Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho, amongst others. All the groups were prominently represented.

It is regrettable that Uzodinma and his government deliberately destroyed the dignity of the state and as well ignored the excruciating hunger, anguish, moaning, starvation and incarceration of Imo people since his administration came on board.

It is no longer in doubt that the emergence of Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Rt Hon Jones Onyereri as Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates of PDP has caused heavy panic in the camp of Uzodinma and APC

The PDP is only interested in bringing back the dignity of the state, restore hopes that have been shattered, inject life to moribund sectors, secure the state from the grip of insecurity, guarantee respect to humanity, and revive the badly destroyed economy of the state.

Painfully, Uzodinma is doing little or nothing to achieve all these except working consciously to enrich himself with the taxpayers money, intimidate, harass and arrest dissecting voices against his government’s misrule.