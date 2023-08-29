8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Tinubu Appoints New Board And Management Of NDDC

Press Releases
SERAP gives Tinubu 48 hours to reverse ban on Vanguard, Galaxy TV, 23 others from Aso Rock
SERAP gives Tinubu 48 hours to reverse ban on Vanguard, Galaxy TV, 23 others from Aso Rock

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), inclusive of the following Board and Management team members:

Mr. Chiedu Ebie – Chairman – Delta

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku – Managing Director / CEO – Bayelsa

Mr. Boma Iyaye – Executive Director (Finance and Admin) – Rivers

Mr. Victor Antai – Executive Director (Projects) – Akwa-Ibom

Ifedayo Abegunde – Executive Director (Corporate Services) – Ondo

Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative – Bayelsa

Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative – Akwa Ibom

Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya – State Representative – Delta

Chief Tony Okocha – State Representative – Rivers

Hon Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative – Edo

Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative – Imo

Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative – Ondo

Chief Dimgba Eruba – State Representative – Abia

Mr. Asu Oku Okang – State Representative – Cross River

Hon. Nick Wende – Zonal Representative – North Central

Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative – North East

Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative – North West

The President expects that the new Board and Management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.

All of the above listed appointments take immediate effect.

 

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

