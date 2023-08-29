Hardship: Commercial operators to return trycicles back to owners in Bauchi 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Tricycles operators popularly known as Keke Napep in Bauchi have begun returning their machines to the owners due to economic hardship being face in the country.



Some of the operators who spoke to our correspondent under anonymity lamented over low patronage of customers and high cost of fuel due to the subsidy removal in the country.

Baban Gayu, said he has been in the system for morethan 10 years but now he decided to return the machine to owner, because he runs under lost everyday.

According to him said “Before I used to bought fuel for N1,500 to fill my tank with reserved in bottle and work from 8 am to 6 pm, but now is N6,000 and before 5 pm the fuel has finished without recovering the fuel money and not to talk about the your profit.

“Before I, saved like N1,500 to N2,000 everyday I enter road, but now the situation has change completely, people are no more patronising us, they prepare to track rather than to enter Keke and used the money to eat food or feed their families”,.

Corroborating, Aliyu Dauda said he has since returned his machine to the owner because he can not coup with the present situation, “saying your not sure of getting the fuel money back not to talk of the profit.

He narrated his ordeal saying ” I work for a good seven days but every day I’ve to completed the balance from my savings because of short I got from the work.

On the other part, some Customer’s said sometimes they prefer to track a small journey and used the money to solve order pressing issues at home then to enter the Keke.

While asking about the price, he said no there charges is not high is normal but the only problem was that the present economic hardship is biting against many people.

According to him said only the traders and business people that were able to enter the Keke because of their businesses.