I have and enjoy a cordial relationship with Akume – Alia

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has denied having any rift with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,(SGF), and leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), in the state, Senator George Akume.

The Governor stated this during an interface with the Media, on Saturday, at the Benue State Government House, in Makurdi, said he does not only have but enjoys a cordial relationship with SGF.

He described those peddling such lies as saboteurs and promoters of fake news, insisting that there are plans to organize a home coming ceremony to celebrate Senator George Akume over his appointment as the SGF by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

He noted that those trying to force a crisis on him and the SGF had also gone ahead to allege that he singlehandedly handpicked the leadership and principal officers of the Benue State House of Assembly.

He explained that, being his first time as a governor, he stayed back in the Assembly complex after the inauguration of the 10th Assembly in order to see how proceedings are carried out, but left immediately after a point of order was raised about his presence in the Assembly.

According to him, he had no hand in the leadership selection, especially as the State Assembly is a separate arm of government different from the executive arm, headed by him.

Alia who said he will ensure that saboteurs are starved of the crisis they intending to cause urged those spreading falsehood in the state to desist from such acts and join him to lead the state to the promise land.

He appreciated the media in the state for the roles they have been playing overtime, before, during and after his election as the governor of that state, explaining that the interface was to recognize, highlight and appreciate the media for their inputs as critical stakeholders in the Benue project.

Governor Alia, who emphasized that he cannot offer purposeful leadership to the people of the state without the support and cooperation of the media said now that the actual politicking is over, he expects those who had pitched tents with politicians and parties from the different political divides, to brace up and join hands with his administration to develop the state.

“On our part, we remain committed to serve, we cannot, but bring you side by side with us in this challenging task,” he added.