Dahiru Bauchi begs Tinubu not to engage war with Niger

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A renown Islamic Scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the National Assembly not to engage in any form of war with the Republic of Niger, put forwarding dialogue as a solution to the situation following the coup that ousted the democratically elected President, Mohammed Bazoum.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi Stated this in Bauchi over the weekend when he interacted with reporters, He said “Nigerians and Niger are united, hence the need for the FG to insinuate diplomatic approaches with a view to strengthen the cordial relationship for the economic growth development of the two West African countries.”

He said if Tinubu embarked war with Niger many innocent souls will be killed is good to find an amicable resolution to avoid shedding blood of innocent souls.

Dahiru Bauchi said ” we are appealing to President Tinubu , we are appealing to senate , national assembly and all ECOWAS leaders and stake holders not to engage Niger in War, to save the lives of innocent souls , and to save people from incuring more hardship”

He prayed for peace and stability ofvNigeria and Niger and Pray for the amicable resolution of the stalemate.