How Ebube Muonso’s School Makes Anambra State and Nigeria Proud Globally

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Tucked away amidst the lush green landscape of Anambra State lies a hidden gem of education – Divine Rays British School. Founded in 2017 by the visionary Reverend Father Emmanuel Chibuzor Obimma (popularly known as Fr. Ebube Muonso), this exceptional institution has become a beacon of hope, a bastion of learning, and a pride for Anambra State and Nigeria alike.

Nestled in the heart of Obosi, Divine Rays British School embraces a noble vision – to kindle the flame of academic development in every child. With a passionate commitment to child-centered learning, socio-cultural education, and the marvels of technovation, the school has etched its name in the annals of educational greatness.

From its humble inception on the 25th of September 2017, Divine Rays British School had a resolute aim – to soar higher and accomplish feats that would make the nation swell with pride. And so they did. Competitions became their stage, and victory their spotlight.

Through the years, the school has adorned its shelves with countless trophies and accolades, each a testament to the indomitable spirit of its students and the dedicated guidance of its faculty. From prestigious international events like the Diamond Challenge, hosted by the University of Delaware in the United States, to national showcases like the Archbishop Valerian Okeke Science Competition and the Nigeria Spelling Bee, Divine Rays British School emerged triumphant.

Competitions Divine Rays British School has participated in include winning the IDK Spelling Bee, representing Nigeria in the African Spelling Bee, and securing the National Spelling Bee Runner-Up position. They also emerged victorious in the Indomie Fan Club Competition and were finalists in the ongoing Bosslady Business Challenge. The school came first in the first Igbo Spelling Bee and secured a runner-up position at the Sage National School Entrepreneurship Exhibition and Award, hosted by former President Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo. Additionally, Divine Rays emerged as the State Champion in National Creative Writing, demonstrating excellence in both the primary category (2nd and 3rd positions) and the secondary category (1st to 6th positions).

Furthermore, the school’s innovative efforts extend to technology, with Divine Rays Technology (Geogreen) ingeniously converting smoke into electricity. This remarkable achievement earned them recognition not only among the top innovations from African schools in China but also acknowledgment from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University. These exceptional accomplishments further highlight Divine Rays British School’s commitment to fostering academic brilliance and innovation.

Their victories were not confined to the realm of academia alone. Sporting their intellectual prowess on the chessboard, the students conquered local and regional tournaments, dominating the Anambra State-level Chess Tournament and proving their mettle in the Under 15 National Chess Tournament, with the title of Best Female Student firmly in their grasp.

A wave of excitement swept through the school as they qualified for the esteemed National Youth Games. The school’s campus reverberated with the sounds of enthusiasm as students honed their skills and prepared to represent their state on a grand national stage.

And it wasn’t just about crunching numbers and memorizing facts. Divine Rays British School sparked creativity too, igniting the poetic flames in the hearts of its students.

In a recent highly anticipated Chandelle US Mathematics Olympia, organized by the Chandelle group, USA; the school showcased their remarkable talents, including the brilliant Amarachi Okonkwo from primary two, whose mathematical brilliance secured a prestigious bronze medal, placing her among the nation’s finest young minds. This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the Chandelle US Olympiad had over 1000 students from 120 different schools and 3 different countries who competed for the prize.

In another dazzling display of talent, Anichebe Chinedu, a mathematical prodigy in primary four, mesmerized onlookers in the competition’s second category. Meanwhile, Akachukwu Precious, the talented poet hailing from Udoma in Amaagu, Enugu, mesmerized the audience with her evocative verses, leaving an indelible mark on the competition.

The success of Divine Rays British School is a testament to the dedication of its founder, Rev. Fr. Obimma Muonso, whose vision and passion have nurtured this educational haven. It is worthy to mention also that the school is a Cambridge-licenced school.

The school’s Head Teacher, Ifeoma Ucheama, a dedicated wife and a mother of three, stands at the helm of Divine Rays with years of experience as an innovative and accomplished educator. Her leadership has been instrumental in achieving numerous successes for the school. With an optimistic outlook and unwavering determination, Ucheama exemplifies a true goal-getter in her field, ensuring the school continues to thrive and grow.

Similarly, under the exceptional leadership of the school Principal, Mrs Stephanie Ezeibenanu, Divine Rays British School has achieved numerous successes. She not only leads the secondary school students to various competitions but also actively participates in events herself. Stephanie’s passion for education and commitment to fostering excellence have greatly contributed to the school’s reputation as a center of academic brilliance and triumph. Under her guidance, students thrive, encouraged to explore their talents and reach new heights of success.

Divine Rays British School’s success thrives on dedicated teachers who ensure an unwavering commitment to providing the best learning experience. Recently, Mr. Felix Chibuisi, an outstanding teacher, won the prestigious title of Best English Teacher at the Chandelle Award night, further exemplifying the school’s dedication to excellence. With an exceptional team of educators, Divine Rays continues to inspire academic brilliance and shape students’ futures with care and excellence.

Walking the halls of Divine Rays British School, one can’t help but notice the joy in the eyes of the students and the glimmer of hope in their hearts. The school has become a second home to its boarders, both primary and secondary students, fostering camaraderie, character, and intellect in equal measure.

As the sun sets on another glorious chapter in the school’s history, Divine Rays British School embarks on a journey committed to fostering academic excellence. The torch of learning burns ever brighter, illuminating the path of their young scholars towards a future adorned with success.

Indeed, Divine Rays British School stands tall, not just as an educational institution but as a testament to the power of dreams, determination, and dedication. The saga of triumph and brilliance continues, and with each new day, the school’s legacy grows, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of education in Anambra State and Nigeria.