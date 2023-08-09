Ministerial nominees from South East region should be assigned to critical ministries for optimal performances – Igbo leader

By Chuks Eke

The Ogilisi Igbo and spiritual leader of Igboland, Chief Rommy Amandi Ezeonwuka has described the present crop of ministerial nominees from the Southeast geopolitical zone of the country as credible, wise, intelligent and qualified personalities who are capable of handling their ministerial portfolios with all sense of responsibilities.

He said although he does not know all the five nominees one after the other but he singled out Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha from Abia state who has been in the national assembly for some tenures, for having performed creditably for her Umunneochi federal constituency and Dave Umahi who has completed a successful two term of eight years as Governor of Ebonyi state.

According to Ezeonwuka who spoke to newsmen on phone, “I believe all the nominees from Igboland are credible and suitably qualified, I ûrge President Bola Tinubu to assign them to critical ministries to prove their mettle”.

“The nominees from other geopolitical zones are not more intelligent than their counterparts from the Southeast geopolitical zone and as such every zone should be treated equally in terms of distribution of juicy portfolios or ministries, contrary to what obtained in the previous administrations where they were almost relegated to the back ground”.

“Our expectations from our Igbo ministerial nominees are very high. They should address the decaying infrastructural facilities in the Southeast geopolitical zone with utmost dispatch. They should delve into such areas like roads and other infrastructures”.

On the expectations of the Presidential Election Petitions Court, PEPC, Ezeonwuka urged the judges to do the needful by giving the true verdict to reflect the wishes and aspirations of the Nigerian masses.