Gov Bala Mohammed asks FG quick intervention on Bauchi-Gombe highway

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has called on the Federal Government to hasten on the construction of Bauchi-Gombe highway to ease movement of the people within the Northeast region.

Accordingly, the governor also call for review of the rehabilitation of Bauchi-Gombe-Taraba road project awarded in 2018, saying its present situation is worrisome considering the hardship motorist and residents of the area are battling with.

Mohammed made the call at Kaljanga while assessing the damage on the road as a result of heavy downpour, emphasized the need for immediate intervention of the Federal Government.

According to Mohammed, the road links the three geopolitical zones together, hence the need to overhaul it to reduce the number of deaths and accidents on the course.

While calling on motorists and citizens to exercise patience, Mohammed pledged to come to their rescue by working with relevant authorities to mitigate the effects the damage has caused.

It could be recall that the road has always been washed away by a torrential rainfall for years back whenever the raining season started in the area.

Our correspondent reports that the collapsing of the road had made it possible for the commuters both private and commercial to change route to through Dukku to Darazo before entering to Bauchi state.