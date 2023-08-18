Police apprehended 9 suspected criminals in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Police Command have led to a significant breakthrough in the fight against criminal activities within the state. As a result, nine suspects have been apprehended in recent operations.

On August 13, 2023, at about 15:03 hours, operatives of Operation Restore Peace apprehended three suspected armed robbers who had been causing havoc in the Bauchi metropolis.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the activities of a robbery syndicate in the area, the operatives swiftly took action. The syndicate had been under the Command’s watchlist due to their involvement in several armed robberies.

Their most recent criminal activities occurred on July 10th and July 21st, 2023, in the Bayan Gari and Sabon Layi areas of Bauchi State, respectively.

Following relentless intelligence gathering, the following suspects have been successfully arrested: Abdulrahman Yusuf (alias Audun Kauye), 21 years old, of Kobi Street, Bauchi, Hassan Adamu, 24 years old, of Kobi Street, Bauchi, Usman Samaila (alias R-kelly), 25 years old, of Kobi Street, Bauchi, Usman Abubakar (alias Galati), 19 years old, of Kofer Gombe area, Bauchi

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being responsible for nighttime house burglaries and robberies. They confessed to having targeted three different houses in the Unguwar Sabon Layi area, stealing items including a keypad phone, seventy thousand nairas, and a computer laptop.

Exhibits recovered include one Keke Napep, three handheld phones, and one laptop. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend the remaining accomplices who are still at large.

In a separate incident on August 14, 2023, at about 03:47 hours, the Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) received a distress call from a vigilant citizen reporting a group of seven hoodlums armed with cutlasses and knives attacking houses in the Dorawan Dillalai area. The RRS swiftly responded to the call and arrived at the scene. One Umar Ibrahim Tafida, whose house was targeted first, sustained injuries from the attackers and was immediately taken to General Hospital Bauchi for treatment.

During the operation, one suspect, Abubakar Yahaya of Unguwar Gwallaga, Bauchi, was apprehended. The suspect revealed during interrogation that they were invited by a neighbour named Oba. The recovered items from the suspect include three laptops, one laptop charger, and three cutlasses.

The investigation is ongoing, with efforts aimed at capturing the remaining accomplices who fled the scene.

In another development, the Command’s Operation Restore Peace (OPR) unit acted on credible intelligence and successfully arrested four suspects linked to criminal conspiracy, housebreaking, and theft.

The suspects include: Adamu Mohammed, 23 years old, of Old Airport, Mohammed Shehu, 23 years old, of Railway Quarters, Umar Faruq Mohammed, 23 years old, of New GRA, Abdulaziz Usman, 24 years old, of Railway Quarters

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects collaborated to commit burglaries in the GRA area of Bauchi, targeting various households.

During questioning, the suspects confessed to their involvement, leading to the recovery of stolen items such as two plasma TVs, five mattresses, one refrigerator, and four carpets.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the individual who received the stolen goods.

The recovered items from him included an HP laptop, clothes, caps, and an iPhone 13 Pro, valued at N750,000. The iPhone was traced back to a robbery that occurred on August 2, 2023, in Nasarawa State, where armed robbers targeted a serving corps member’s compound.

The suspects have confessed to their crimes and will be charged to court after the completion of the investigations.

The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad psc, has ordered a meticulous investigation to recover additional stolen properties and apprehend the remaining culprits.

While Commending Police Operatives for their sacrifice and resilience reiterates the commitment of the Nigeria Police to nip crime and criminality in the Bud.

He further expresses his gratitude to the general public for providing credible intelligence that has helped the Police in achieving the successes recorded so far.