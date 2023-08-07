Gov Alex Otti Makes Case For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Urges FG To De-escalate Tension

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Fresh details that emerged from the recently concluded Security Meeting with the National Security Adviser, Service Chiefs and South East Governors has it that the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti called on the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

A highly placed source who pleaded anonymity because no one was allowed to discuss details of what transpired in the meeting, revealed that Governor Otti of Abia State made a strong case as to why Kanu should be released without further delay. He was reported to have requested that the incarcerated leader of the IPOB should be released to him as he is one of his citizens in Abia.

The source revealed that though some of the people in the meeting, especially security Chiefs were taken by surprise when the Governor began speaking on the subject matter, but they seemed to have been convinced with the sound argument the Governor made.

According to the source, the Governor began by explaining the security implications of the continued detention of the IPOB leader, insisting that it was not in the best interest of the nation to allow him remain in detention.

He recalled that before the first arrest and detention of Kanu, his agitation was hardly popular. The situation escalated with his detention and the launch of Operation Python Dance by the previous administration.

He argued that given that this is a new government, it should sieze the momentum and launch a new narrative aimed at de- escalating the insurrection in the country. He argued that even though Kanu’s detention is presently a subject of litigation, a political solution would serve everyone better.

The Governor expressed serious concern that some criminal elements have taken advantage of Kanu’s continuous detention to cause havoc by issuing reckless sit-at-home orders in the South East, a development that has resulted in loss of lives and taken negative toll on the economy of the zone.

Otti whose election elicited wild jubilation across Abia state is the only Labour Party Governor in the country.