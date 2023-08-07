Coalition urges Tinubu to set aside El-Rufai’s swearing 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu, Bauchi

The coalition of Quranic memorisers and reciters has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to swear in Former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir ElRufa’I as minister in the interest of Justice, fairness ,peace and stability of the Country.

Addressing news men in Bauchi an Islamic Scholar Sheikh Sidi Aliyu Sise Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi said ” nomination of El’Rufai and his screening by the National Assembly was injustice to Qur’anic memorisers and reciters.

“Now the ball is in the court of Mr President, as Nigerian leader, he should look in to the country with the eyes of Justice, he should look in to the plight of the oppressed, not to succumb to pressure to swear in Elrufa’i a man who oppressed Almajirai under his leadership when he was a governor and appoint him as minister”

“We demand for justice as a result of injustice, harassement, trauma , and difficulties encountered by our desciples, teachers and many Qur’anic Scholars, when he evacuated our innocent pupils from the House of Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi in Kaduna to unknown destination, we want to know our offence, we demand for justice from the federal Government” The scholar said. “swearing in Elrufa’i as minister we will take it as if you are in support of the injustice we sufferred in his hand when he was a Governor of Kaduna”

He maintained that President Tinubu should tread with caution and not to swear in unjust politicians with questionable character into his cabinet, now that elrufa’i is out of office, we demand for justice rather than for the government to contemplate making him a minister.

Sayyadi said “Any government that prides itself on carrying all along with justice and fairness should not be seen to patronize the likes of the former governor of Kaduna State. “We hope that President Tinubu will come out clean on the El-Rufai issue, by ensuring justice to the people he oppressed when he was a Governor, at that time he has immunity , and we dont want to heat the tension in the interest of peace considering the large followers of Maulana Sheikh”

Sheikh Sidi Ali asked Muslims Governors to renovate the 100 tsangaya model schools built by former President Goodluck Jonathan in northern Nigeria and handed them back to Quranic clerics in their states , because states failed to manage the schools properly”

Sayyadi said the Schools are now in deplorable conditions , the structures were delipidated, since government can’t maintain the schools , they should renovate it and handed them back to their owners, whom the schools were built because of them to learn the Quran and western education”