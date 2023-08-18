8.4 C
New York
Friday, August 18, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Bauchi to provides emergency medical services to IDPs

N/East
Director General, Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) Dr Ibrahim Kabir
Director General, Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) Dr Ibrahim Kabir

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi state government has made plans to provide a medical support services to the Internally Displaced Person’s (IDPs) of flood victims at their respective camps.

Accordingly, the government has engaged the service of communities engagement officer to track, monitor and report back to the government for necessary action.

This was disclosed by the Director General, Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) Dr. Kabir Ibrahim during a one day sensitization workshop on Flood Danger Preparedness and Response being organized for stakeholders in Bauchi.

According to the DG, “The State government had received a letter from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) that Bauchi is among the 19 state to experience torrential rain in the County.

“Upon receiving of the letter, the governor directed the agency for prompt action ahead of the impending flooding being predicted by the NiMET in this month, were we immediately embark on visitation and identified fifty six communities across the affected eight local government councils”,.

Others measures taking by the government the stakeholders engagement of the All the affected community to come and look for how, what and ways of solving the issues together with the expert and proper solutions.

In addition to that, the DG who was also the state coordinator, Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) World Bank project said the Agency also deemed it fit to reintroduce the services of environmental inspectors to be going house to house with a view to educate, sensitive and enlightened the people of the affected communities on danger over the NiMET prediction.

Some of the participants interview appreciated the effort of the present government by organising this kind of stakeholders workshop, saying its timely at the right time.

They also appealed the government for quick intervention with palliatives support to cushion the effects of the hardship.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Tribunal: APC gubernatorial candidates, Sadiq Abubakar makes first appearance in Court 

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.