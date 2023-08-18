Obi, Atiku’s Petitions : Imo Cleric Reveals What Will Happen If Justice Is Subverted

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A Catholic Clergy, Rev Fr.Dr. Magnus Ebere, SDV, popularly called Fr E Dey Work, has made shocking revelations of what will befall the Supreme Court, if justice is subverted in the matter over the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Presidential candidates of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi and of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential election.

The Presidential Election petitions tribunal, has concluded hearing of the case while judgement is awaited.

The judgment of the court can be appealed in the Supreme Court by any of the candidates who did not get favourable judgement.

Speaking on the matter, Rev Fr.Ebere, who is the Spiritual Director of the Cannanland Adoration Counselling Centre (E Dey Work) in Onicha in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA of Imo State, called on the Supreme Court judges to shun subversion of justice and deliver judgement based on the law, and not favouritism or fear.

According Innonewsonline, the Clergy said that Nigerian Judiciary has become a laughing stock and mockery in recent times and urged them to acquit themselves this time, in order to avert danger and the wrath of God on them.

“This time the wrath of God will visit the judges and this may lead to deaths and blood flow”he warned.

He said those who truncated the 2019 Imo State governorship election by declaring someone who placed fourth position to the first position, have not had it so good.

“Death has taken its toll on some of them” he said.

He said all eyes are now on the judiciary, urging them to prove themselves as honourable judges by dispensing justice or “end up in shame”.

He called on them, to stop delaying justice, no matter whose ox is gored.

‘”They should save their families from shame and death. Nigeria is in Labour and nobody knows what it will give birth to” he declared.

He said all the evidences have been tendered before the judges and “the onus lies on them to act swiftly”

“The European Union, (EU), have submitted their observations and all that took place during the elections which will assist the judiciary in their judgment. I wonder why the delay” he stated.