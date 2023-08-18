Exposed : Why Ganduje Pushed For Uzodimma, Okorocha Reconciliation

By Ikenna Esogibe, Abuja

Fresh details emerged last night why the new All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, pushed for a meeting between Governor Hope Uzodimma and former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Uzodimma and Okorocha are political cat and mouse, with the duo involved in fierce altercations which has led to deep political rift between them.

The former governor of Kano State had led Uzodimma and Okorocha to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, where they met Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Details of the outcome of the meeting was sketchy.

They were also due to meet President Bola Tinubu.

Ganduje, sources said, is very close to Uzodimma and Okorocha and had vowed to get the two political foes, to reconcile and bury their differences, for the interest of the APC, ahead of the November 11 Imo governorship election.

The source told our correspondent “the new APC National Chairman, on assumption of office, had vowed to ensure victory for the party in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States, where off season governorship elections will hold on November 11.

“And part of the move, is to reconcile all aggrieved political actors in the affected States.

“And when he communicated to Uzodimma and Okorocha on the need for peace and togetherness in the party, ahead of the election in Imo State, they both obliged and expressed willingness to talk.

“Uche Nwosu, Okorocha’s in law had visited Ganduje sometime last week in Abuja. He had openly endorsed Uzodimma for a second term. Okorocha later followed up with a similar visit.

“Uzodimma had played a major role to ensure Ganduje became Chairman of the party. You remember his role in the resignation of Adamu.

“Ganduje is living up to his promises, he cannot afford to fail in any of these states, particularly in Imo, which is an APC stronghold and facing immense opposition from opposition forces.

“We are aware of moves by the PDP governorship candidate to get Okorocha to support his guber bid. That may not succeed anymore.

“There are also moves to get other aggrieved stakeholders in the party in the State, such as Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, to be part of the reconcilation process” the source said.

The meeting between Uzodimma and Okorocha came 24 hours after a Panel of Inquiry on Alvan Ikoku Federal College Of Education, Owerri, had recommended in its report, that Okorocha, his son in law, Uche Nwosu and their allies, should return landed property belonging to the School management.