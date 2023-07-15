Seven kidnappers, motorcycle snatchers on Police net in Bauchi 

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi Police Command have arrested seven notorious kidnappers at Babarko village via Pali district and Yalo Karekare Digare villages Gwana villages in Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State.

The development was sequel to the directive of newly posted Commissioner, Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad to the unending and relentless commitment of the Command to tackling all forms of crime and criminality in the State.

In a press release issued by the Command PPRO Ahmed Wakil, said the arrested seven notorious kidnappers syndicate were; Isah Gambo ‘m’ 25yrs, Hamza Ali ‘m’ 26yrs, Ali Isyaku ‘m’ 27 yrs, Danlami Isyaku ‘m’ 30yrs, Abubakar Isyaku ‘m’ 25yrs, Adamu Alh. Lado ‘m’ 30yrs old & Usman Dan Asibi AKA Na Mansur 30yrs all of Mansur and Papa Yalo villages.

He said, preliminary Investigation uncovered that the aforementioned suspects are the notorious kidnappers terrorizing the Alkaleri community & beyond. Raids and Searches were conducted at their various hideouts and the following calibres of prohibited firearms were recovered; One (1) locally-made revolver pistol, One (1) locally-made AK-47 rifle, One (1) locally-made fabricated pistol, One (1) locally-made pump action

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and more. A discreet Investigation has been launched after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution of the established Offences accordingly.

In another development, on 14/07/2023 at about 0700hrs one Saleh Ahmadu ‘m’ of Ayas village Jama’are LGA a commercial motorcyclist reported that on 13/07/2023 at about 2030hrs, two unknown persons boarded his unregistered motorcycle from Jama’are town to Arabic teachers college Jama’are located in an outskirt of Jama’are.

On reaching the school, they used an iron rod to hit him on the head and snatched his motorcycle. He raised an alarm and people came to his rescue. In the process, the suspects abandoned the motorcycle and escaped. On receipt of the report, a team of policemen led by the DPO moved to the scene. One Munkailu Haruna ‘m’ aged 22yrs of Gandiyel village Itas Gadau LGA was arrested.

Exhibit Recovered from the Suspect;

One knife, One iron Rod used in perpetrating the heinous crime a bag was recovered from the suspect. And investigation is in progress.

