Tribunal: Group asks Atiku, Obi to pullout petitions against Tinubu 

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Litigating presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively have been counseled to pullout their petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal to pave smooth way for the victorious Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government take Nigerians to the much desired but chartered destination.

This legal action by the two presidential candidates of the opposition political parties, according to the Association for Political Stability in Northeast (APSAN), is decades-old political machination being tailored by the opposition to truncate the course of democratic governance.

The North-East zonal zonal coordinator of the association, Haruna Garba gave the advise in Bauchi weekend at their Bauchi state 2023 post election meeting to review and take stock of pros and cons of the just concluded polls with a view to make possible amends and chart the way forward.

Mr. Haruna Garba stressed the need for the petitioners at the presidential election tribunal to jettison their complaints in overriding national interest and for the political stability, growth and development and prosperity of the country, with Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government having started on a clean slake.

He commended members of the association for the supportive roles they played that culminated to the Tinubu/Shettima successes at the elections in the Northeast zone, especially in states of Birno, Yobeand Gombe, and urged the APC to needfully face the ongoing battle at the elections tribunal in Bauchi and Adamawa for the foreseeable light at the end of tunnel.

The association also hailed the Northern political juggernauts, particularly the APC governors who penciled and ensured that the Lagos former state governor emerged the presidential flagbearer of the party, as well as his subsequent victory at the polls, saying their collective efforts and commitments should not be allowed to go in vein.

Coordinator Garba admonished the Tinubu/Shettima presidency to ensure the realization of the gas and oil find in Barambu axit of Bauchi/Gombe, planned refinery at Bauchi/Jos axit or pipelines from Kolmani 2 Oil well to Kaduna refinery, the Kasambila dam construction, the Kaduna – Maiduguri rail line, and the Great Green Wall (GGC) transcending the Northeast boundary to the sub-saharan Africa.

Garba explained that one of the cardinal objective of APSAN is to endure the emergence of youths, women and the physically challenged in.political governance, while salvaging them from economic doldrums and unemployment which subjects them into social vices, and depriving their emergence as leaders of tomorrow.

The association, while noticing with delight that the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima whose credibility is known to every Nigerian hailed from it’s gone, urged people in the 19 Northern states to him all the necessary support to give the region a new facelift.

He revealed that arrangement have almost been concluded for the zonal meeting of the association expected to evolve a strategic political framework that could facilitate the smooth and successful tenureship of the Tinubu/Shettima led administration, and even beyond for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governance in Nigeria.

Related