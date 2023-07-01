Police in Ebonyi Parade 21 Suspects For Kidnap And Armed Robbery

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Ebonyi State Police Command have paraded 21suspects arrested for kidnapping and Armed Robbery.

The Commissioner of Police, CP, Faleye S. Olaleye confirmed this, Friday, during a press conference at Ebonyi State Police Headquarters, Abakaliki.

The suspects on the run were traced to their hideouts in various locations within and outside the state. They were arrested by the police after a fierce gun battle.

One of the suspect Ikechukwu Oduma aka Market, sustained bullet injury during the gun battle and died. Other Suspects arrested are;

-Nnachi Cyprian 35yrs,

-Anthony Onaoha 34yrs,

-Ndubuisi Okeagu 35yrs

-Chinedu Ikpeozu

-Ogbonna Victor 24yrs

-Christian Uche 30yrs

-Chukwu Nelson 28yrs

-Ifeanyi Egwu 37yrs

-Ude Sylvester 40yrs

-Chinedu Aja 32yrs

-Onyebueke Chidera 24yrs

-Ude Nwabueze 29yrs

-Nweke Lucky Henry 28yrs

-Ikechukwu Akuma 41yrs

-Victor Onyekachi

-Nwanya Emmanuel 27yrs

-Kingsley Amezi 26yrs

-Okoro Ogbonna 32yrs

-Abraham Ogbonna 34yrs

-Uchenna Ekuma 34yrs and

-Samuel Ajah 23yrs

The kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt and stolen items, recovered as exhibits.

They are;

Ak- 47 Riffle with live Ammunitions, Cars, Phones, wireless speaker, Pump Action gun, 206 full length of 25mm rod worth Four million, Seven hundred and Thirty Eight Thousand Naira.

While interviewing the suspects, some of them denied been involved in any of the crime.

Furthermore, the suspects are still undergoing interrogation/investigations, while efforts are been made to arrest the fleeing gang members.

