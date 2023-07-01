Black Weekend As 15 Feared Dead In Auto Crash . 17 Dead In Cult War In Anambra

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

It was as a black Weekend in Anambra state when about 15 passengers died in an accident at Umunya ; Oyi local government area of Anambra state.

Reports had it that the accident involved two trailers that had a collusion Saturday afternoon along Onitsha – Awka Express way and it was gathered that the suspected 15 passengers may also include some villagers selling fruits and other food items.

Also it is not clear the number of casualties recorded when residents in the area scampered for safety from the accident scene but it is being feared that scores must have sustained several degrees of injury.

Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra Command Mrs Margate Onabe confirmed the incident adding the officers and men of the Sector are already at the scene of the accident while details are being awaited.

While the true position about the Umunya accident is being investigated a total of 17 persons have been gunned down as a result of cult clashes by rival groups between Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Though the Anambra state Police Command is yet to come up with detailed report of the killings it was confirmed that the cult clashed started Thursday even when two persons were gunned down in Awka Capital.

But the following day being Friday the affected cult group came on a reprisal attack killing three persons and cult war began.

It is not certain the names of the rival cult groups involved in the war but this may not have been unconnected to the Justle over who controls revenue windows in the state capital for Keke tricycle operators in the area.

Meanwhile residents of Awka Capital City now leave in fear as most neighborhoods now close their street and estate gates by 6pm while the members of the Anambra Joint Task Force on Security JTF ate untop of the moment in a bid to fishing out the culprits.

Commissioner for Homeland Matters Chief Chikaodi Anara assured members of the public to go about their lawful daily businesses adding that it is only a cult member that should be appreciative of what has happened.

Anara however noted that the security task force have been patrolling 24 hours in and around Awka capital in a bid to nipping the culprits on the board.

Federal Road Safety Corps Says only one person Died in the accident while 12 Persons were injured.

*FIRST INFORMATION REPORT OF A FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC CRASH AT ODUMODU JUNCTION UMUYA BY NTEJE-AWKA EXPRESSWAY.*

Five Unidentified drivers were involved in a fatal road traffic crash at Odumodu junction Umuya by Nteje-Awka Expressway today 1st July, 2023 at about 12:40hrs.

*VEHICLE(S) INFORMATION*

(A) Vehicle Reg. No: ENU 32 XD

(ii) Vehicle Make/Type : Toyota Hiace

(iii) Category: Commercial

(iv) Fleet name: RTEAN

(v) Fleet No: Nil

(v) Driver’s Name: N/A

B) Vehicle Reg. No: LSD 339 XA

(ii) Vehicle Make/Type : Mack/ Tanker (with PMS)

(iii) Category: Commercial

(iv) Fleet name: N/A

(v) Fleet No: Nil

(v) Driver’s Name: N/A

C) Vehicle Reg. No: KSF 646 BZ

(ii) Vehicle Make/Type : Toyota Yaris

(iii) Category: Private

(iv) Fleet name: Nil

(v) Fleet No: Nil

(v) Driver’s Name: N/A

D) Vehicle Reg. No: BAU 305 ZE

(ii) Vehicle Make/Type : Mack/Tanker

(iii) Category: Commercial

(iv) Fleet name: (Shafa Energy)

(v) Fleet No: N/A

(v) Driver’s Name: N/A

E) Vehicle Reg. No: ABN 64 JA

(ii) Vehicle Make/Type : Toyota Camry

(iii) Category: Private

(iv) Fleet name: Nil

(v) Fleet No: Nil

(v) Driver’s Name: N/A

The probable cause of the fatal crash was speed.

According to eyewitness, the driver of the truck with registration number LSD 339 XA lost control as a result of speed; thereby causing multiple collision of four other vehicles.

26 people comprising (20 male adults, and 6 female adults) were involved in the crash.

Injured victims were 12 comprising (9 male adults, and 3 female adults)

One male adult was killed while

13 people were rescued unhurt.

The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje in collaboration with a team of Officers and men from Anambra Sector Command, Awka rushed the victim to Boromi and Divine Favour Hospital, Umuya. The dead victim is still trapped under the truck as at the time of this report.

The team are still on ground controlling traffic and ensuring obstruction caused by the crash is cleared.

Efforts is being made to remove the trapped body.

Fire Service has been contacted are on their way to the scene.

The Sector Commander *Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi* and the Head of Operations DCC Okora Awassam visited the crash scene.

The Sector Commander Anambra State *Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi* sympathized with the family of the dead victim and wishes the injured victims quick recovery.

He seriously warned motorist to desist from speeding and ensure they drive within minimum safe speed to save their lives and that of other road users.

*Drive to Safe your Life and the lives of others on the road*

RC Margaret B Onabe

Ag. Sector Public Education Officer

For: Sector Commander Anambra State FRSC.

