Gunmen Kidnap Supermarket Boss In Imo — We Are Yet To Get Official Report, Says Police

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Unknown gunmen on Friday kidnapped and ferried to an unknown destination the Proprietor of Johnny Supermarket and Pharmacy, Chief John Ugorji.

The incident occurred at about 11:00pm as Chief Ugorji boarded his Jeep to drive home after closing at the pharmacy located in Ikenegbu Layout, Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Sources disclosed that Chief Ugorji had resisted the abduction leading to his captors shooting sporadically into the air ostensibly to drum it into his brain that they meant business as well as scare away passersby and neighbours

One source said; “The incident happened between 10:00pm and 11:00pm as he emerged from his pharmacy and boarded his Jeep to drive home.

“The kidnappers accosted him but he tried to flee. One tyre of his vehicle ran into and got stuck in the gutter.

“It was at this point they pulled him out of the vehicle and bundled into their own vehicle and zoomed off. They came in two vehicles and did not take along his vehicle.”

Another source close to his family disclosed that the kidnappers were yet to make contact with his family as at Saturday evening.

The source prayed that the abductors spare his life and allow him to return home and reunite with his relations.

“The abductors are yet to make any contact with his family members. Our prayer is that the abductors spare his life and allow him to return home”, the source said.

Chief Ugorji, who hails from Umueshi Community in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State is one of foremost operators of supermarkets in Owerri.

His shop started out as a provision store before growing into a supermarket. He later expanded into pharmaceutical business.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Supol Henry Okoye said he was yet to receive an official report on the abduction.

Okoye promised to link up with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area and get back to our correspondent.

Related