Imo Gets New Commissioner Of Police After Two Months Of Barde’s Absence

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The new Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has replaced Mohammed Barde, the Imo state Commissioner of Police with Stephen Olarewaju, few months after the general elections.

The Police Service Commission, in its release on Saturday said the Inspector General of Police also appointed Godwin Aghaulor as Borno state CP, Adelesi E. Oluwarotimi as new Kwara state CP, Adebola Ayinde Hamzat as Oyo CP, Augustina Ogbodo as Ebonyi state CP and Samuel Titus Musa as Kebbi state Commissioner.

Others appointed are; Aderemi Olufemi Adeboye as Anambra state Commissioner of Police and Alamatu Abiodun Mustapha as Ogun state CP.

Ikechukwu Ani, the Head, Press and Public Relations of the Police Service Commission, who signed the released and made it available on Saturday, disclosed the Commission’s quest for the new IGP to include the North-east and South-east geo-political zones which are yet to record the benchmark of 15 percent as decided at its last plenary.

The Commission’s Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, a retired Inspector General of Police, said the postings as recommended by the Acting IGP, was fair at commendable especially on the inclusion of women.

“The IGP should consider the disadvantaged geo-political zones while forwarding subsequent proposals for commission’s ratification.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Mr Barde, the immediate past commissioner of police in the state has been absent from his duties in the command for over two months.

His absent was noticed shortly after the Adamawa Supplementary election. Source revealed.

