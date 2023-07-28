Cabinet: Kwara Gov sends names of commissioner nominees, seeks legislative approval

Advertisement

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has sent 20 commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for the confirmation.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr Sheu Abdulkadir, on Thursday in Ilorin.

According to the statement, AbdulRazaq also sought legislative approval for the appointment of 10 Special Advisers to work with the administration in various capacities.

The statement urged the House to diligently attend to the governor’s request.

