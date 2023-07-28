The 28 Names In Tinubu’s Ministerial List

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday sent the long-awaited ministerial list to the Senate with some expected and surprise names making the cut.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the names on the floor of the Senate during plenary on Thursday.

Some immediate past governors including Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and David Umahi of Ebonyi State made the cut.

See the full list below:

Abubakar Momoh Yususf Maitama Tuggar Ahmed Dangiwa Hannatu Musawa Uche Nnaji Betta Edu Doris Uzoka David Umahi Ezenwo Nyesom Wike Muhammed Badaru Abubakar Nasir El-Rufai Ekperipe Ekpo Nkeiruka Onyejocha Olubunmi Tunji Ojo Stella Okotette Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye Bello Muhammad Goronyo Dele Alake Lateef Fagbemi Mohammad Idris Olawale Edun Waheed Adebayo Adelabu Imman Suleiman Ibrahim Ali Pate Joseph Utsev Abubakar Kyari John Enoh Sani Abubakar Danladi

