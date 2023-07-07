Beneficiaries in Bauchi applauds CBN 2023 fair

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Bauchi has been commended for organizing yet another edition of 2023 fair sensitization program in the State.

The beneficiaries gave their separate commendations at a one day sensitization program organised by CBN on eNaira and other innovations of the Bank new policies, Thursday in Bauchi.

Rufa’i Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of U and I Microfinance Institutions, said the program is timely due to the new innovations and challenges in the financial sector in the country.

According to him, “The program will broaden our knowledge, particularly in the area of loan agreement as well as knowing our rights as customers when dealing with Banks or other financial institutions.

He appealed to the CBN to extend the program down to local communities across the 20 local government area councils in the state to enable people to know much about their rights and implications during transactions or collecting of loans in the Bank.

Corroborating, A POS operator Turn by Turn, Hassanul Bana said the first sensitization program in last year has impacted positively on his business which he was able to open more branches within and outside the State.

He described the program as one of best initiatives that has a direct bearing to the large number of people to now their financial rights and its implications as inshiring in the constitution.

He urged the CBN to deal decisively with the individual, group or Banks who violated the financial regulations accordingly to serve as detterant to others.

Earlier his speech, the Direct irector, Corporate Communications department, Dr Isa Abdulmumin said the fair is designed as a platform to interact with members of the public on the policies and strategic interventions of Central Bank of Nigeria for a sustainable economic development in Nigeria.

Ably represented by Assistant Director, Mr Esu Imo, said the objectives of the engagement was to sensitise members of the public on how the Banks interventions can grow their businesses and contribute to Nigeria economy.

Also speaking, the branch Controller, Haladu Andaza who was also represented by acting branch Controller, Salahu Mohammed, said the whole essence of the fair was to ensure that Nigerians are educated about Bank’s policies, programmes and learn how they can benefit from them.

