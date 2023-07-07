Bauchi gets new Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa 

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, has assumed duty as the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Police Command.

In a press release issued by the Bauchi Command Police Public Relations department said that Auwal succeeded AIG Aminu Alhassan who retired after serving 33 years of meritorious service to the nation.

"The new CP, who is the 45th Commissioner of Police, expressed his appreciation to the Ag. Inspector General of Police, IGP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, for the confidence reposed in him, stating that he would do everything humanly possible to justify himself as worthy of the trust reposed in him.

“The CP Auwal was hails from Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State. He was enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force in the year 1992. A holder of a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Bayero University, Kano, Master’s degree in Public Policy and Administration from the prestigious Bayero University, Kano.

“The amiable astute administrator, and combat proficient attended the following institutions/courses: Nigeria Police Academy, Annex Kaduna, Mobile Police Combat/Operations Course PMF Training School Gwoza, Borno State, Citizenship and Leadership Training Course Jos, Advance Detective Course, Nigeria Police Staff Collage Jos, Middle Cadre Management Course, Kano, Joint Police/Military Simulation Exercise “Operation Ruwanzafi’’ at Command and Staff College Jaji, West African Police Foundation Course on Peace Keeping Operation – Kofi Annan Int’l Centre for Peace Keeping, Accra Ghana, Squadron Commander/Tactical Operation Course, IIa-orangun Osun State Forest Camp, National Security Course – National Defence College, Abuja, Economic and Financial Police Investigations and Intelligence, Rome Italy, Strategic Leadership and Command Course, Police Staff College Jos, Higher Result Oriented Management Course – Organised by Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Badagry Lagos.

“The new CP who is equipped with vast knowledge and experience in contemporary policing, had previously held several strategic positions that cut across all departments of the Force. He served as the officer-in-charge of the Anti-Fraud Unit State CID Katsina State, Divisional Crime Officer(DCO)at Sabongari, Divisional Police Officer(DPO), Daura, Divisional Police Officer(DPO), Mashi Police Division, Divisional Police Officer(DPO), Kafur Police Division, all in Katsina State.

“He served as Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Kano State Command, Staff Officer (Senior Matter), Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Garum Mallam Division, and Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Dakata Division, all in Kano State. A Team Leader of the Special Enquiry Bureau at Force Criminal Investigation Department FHQ, Abuja.

“He was mobilized into the elite Mobile Police Force as Squadron Commander Mopol 50 Squadron Kubwa Abuja, 2i/c Zonal Criminal Investigation Department Zone 7 Hqtrs, Abuja, Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department Kano, Area Commander, Area ‘E’ Festac Town Lagos State Command, Area Commander Ikirun Osun State Command, Squadron Commander 9 PMF, Kano, DC Operations Akwa Ibom State, IGP Liaison officer at National Assembly, Abuja”,.

In all these tasks he undertook, his vision, foresight, strength and exceptional resilience had enables him to perform exceptionally.

Prior to his promotion to the enviable rank of the Commissioner of Police, he was the Commandant of Police College Maiduguri.

Considering his unwavering commitment and distinct contribution to policing, the CP is privileged to be a Member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, with headquarters in Virginia USA.

He is happily married and blessed with children