ATBU teaching hospital seeks Media support on Patients’ Bill of Right

From Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, (ATBU-TH) Bauchi has seek for stronger collaboration with media towards sensitization and enlightenment of the general public on the new Patients’ Bill of Right in the state.

The Chief Medical Director CMD Dr Yusuf B Jibrin made the call when he received a delegation team from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) led by its Executive Chairman, Babatunde Irukera yesterday in Bauchi.

Noted that the hospital is currently experiencing such challenges with some patient’s and it’s staff during treatment process. Saying “Some patient’s they don’t complaint to the management, they just went to the Press and air their views or anger

The Chief Medical Director Dr Jibrin explained that the core mandate of the hospital is to give the patients clinical services, health care services, training as well as research in accordance with the global best practices.

He disclosed that the hospital was established in 2010, 13 years back to cater not only to the state citizens, but to the entire northeast subregion and beyond to offer them with tertiary care.

The CMD said with the domestication of the Patients’ Bill of Rights, the patient’s should expect an improved better services from staff of the hospital.

He thanked the Commission for bringing the PBoR bill down to the State for the domestication of the bill in the hospital. He assured that the PBoR bill will be fully implemented in the hospital as well as ensure strick compliance by the management.

Earlier in his speech, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Babatunde Irukera said the FCCPC is an agency of the Federal Government with the mandate to protect the Nigerian people.

According to him, if the bill is been domesticated properly it will reduce the rate medical malpractices, improve environment for both patients and staff in the hospital amongst others.

He explained that the PBoR is an aggregation of patients’ rights that exist in other instruments including, the Constitutiion, Consumer Protection Act, Child Rights Act, Freedom of Information Act, National Health Act, the Hippocratic Oath, other professional ethical codes and sundry regulations.

He further explained that the bills has three components that provided patient rights, patient responsibilities and provider responsibilities respectively.

“It provide access to information, patient related information, fee related information, confidentiality, quality of care, patient’s dignity, access to emergency care, visitation, patient’s refusal of care, interruption of service by provider and compliant”,.

Other highlights of the event was drama presentation, singing and unveiling of the PBoR guidelines at the hospital.

