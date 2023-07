A federal high court in Abuja has order the DSS to release the former central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele of bail within seven days – and to charge him to court is they have evidence against him.

The order was given by Justice Hamza Muazu.

President Bola Tinubu had ordered for the suspension of the former CBN Governor before he was immediately arrested by the DSS. He has remained in the detention cells of the DSS.

Stay tuned