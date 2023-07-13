West African College of Physicians holds 47th AGM in Bauchi 

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Nigerian Chapter of West African College of Physicians has today holds it 47th Annual General and Scientific meeting in Bauchi.

Speaking during the official ceremony of the event held at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, New Site at Gubi Campus, the National Chairman, double as Vice President, Mr Jarmia Madaki said the College was established on 23rd October 1976 as an organ of world health organisation (WHO) which is an agency of Economic of West African States (ECWAS).

According to Madaki, said the College in each country refer to as chapter and that there’s thirteen chapters and Nigeria is one of the thirteen and the largest chapters and also a founding chapter.

In so doing, the College rotate that Annual General meeting as a way of including every body. Nigeria has also taking a pattern the West African College of Physicians chapter inline with this inclusivity.

He said that, “The College has very one important tradition which in every year its bring experts to one country to actually looking at issues that affect the subregion including Nigeria and to take a theme and deliberately on its, we bring our experts to look at it, we holds symposium, we make special presentations and discussion which at the end, we would come out with suggestions and recommendations to the government.

Adding the theme will be subjected scientific rigour, through our discussion, through paper presentations, through symposium and at the end we come up with a communique which we hope will actually help and provinding guide that would assist the Government on how best to deliver healthcare in this difficult time. And we woull be looking at two safety’s on this healthcare delivery in phase of disaster and also the manance of briandrian as its affect healthcare delivery and medical education”,.

The theme of this year is “Health related Sustainable Development Goals the progress so far in Nigeria”.

In his speech, the Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Auwal Jatau commended the chapter of the Nigerian College of Physicians for choosing the State from region to host the event.

Jatau informed the gathering that the State government under the leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed has placed high priority in the areas of health sector by declaring State of emergency on health which health summit was convinced.

He said, to further improve on our public and private health sector, additional tertiary healthcare facilities from the initial, comprising of State Specialist Hospital and Federal Medical Center Azare, as well as Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Airforce Referral Center and National Obstristic and Festula Centre in Ningi respectively.

And all these achievements was as a result of reinforcement by the establishment of two high health institutions of College of Medical and Sciences at ATBU and Federal University of Health Sciences and Nutrition in Azare.

In addition to that, 23 specialist doctors, 116 community health workers comprising nurse’s and midwife’s, 1313 health workers across differe cader, 606 medica paramedical staff were employed in June, 2023.

He assured the Chapter of his excellency continues support to the uplifting and promoting all activities in the State.

Earlier in his speech, the LOC chairman, Dr Alkali Mohammed the Chapter had conducted a medical community outreach to 2,000 rural dwellers on various illnesses at Durum village as our program schedule in every segment of Annual General meeting as part of our social responsibility.

He thanked the CMD of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for accepting to host the event and the State Governor, Bala Mohammed for honoring their invitation despite his tide schedule.

The event witnessed high profile pesonalities including heads of different health institutions across the region, fellows, technocrats as well as politicians.

