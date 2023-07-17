53-year-old Woman Raped To Death In Abia Community

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Six suspects have been arrested for allegedly raping a 53-year-old woman, Mrs. Amarachi Nwanozie, to death in Abia State.



The victim’s corpse was found alongside her handset and a bundle of cassava stem in a bush close to her farm by the personnel of Abia State Community Policing/Vigilante, Isiala Ngwa Community South Command.

Newsmen reported that the victim’s husband had earlier raised alarm about his wife’s disappearance on Wednesday evening, July 12, 2023.

According to him, “She left for her farm earlier in the day at about 9am, unfortunately she didn’t return on time which raised suspicions about her whereabouts,” he said.

He subsequently reported the matter to the personnel of Amangwa Vigilante Service, Isiala Ngwa South Command who dispatched a team in search of the woman and a manhunt after suspected assailants.

After thorough investigation, six suspects were arrested, interrogated and handed over to the Omoba Police division by the State Commandant of Abia State Community Policing/Vigilante, Dr. Daniel Iheadindueme.

The suspects were subsequently transferred to the Isiala Ngwa Area Command headquarters, meanwhile, her corpse has been deposited in the morgue.

