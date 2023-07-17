Police Recover Trailer-load of Cement Gunmen Abandoned in Anambra Bush

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Police operatives in Anambra State have recovered a trailer-load of cement, which was hijacked from its owner and diverted into the bush by a yet-to-be-identified armed men.

The trailer, containing 1000 bags of cement, was snatched on gunpoint at Obiliokite in Delta State, but was recovered in a bush in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to a press statement issued to this reporter, Izunna Okafor, by the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the HOWO Trailer with Reg. No. Delta AKU 247 XB containing 1000 bags of Bua Cement was recovered over the weekend by a team of police operatives attached to Area Command Headquarters, Ihiala, working with operatives of Anambra State Vigilante.

While noting that the armed men who hijacked the cement diverted at the Okija axis of the Onitsha-Owerri expressway when they sighted the police/vigilante joint patrol team, and then abandoned the truck in the bush and fled; the Police Spokesman also noted that the Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye had ordered a manhunt for the hijackers.

He said, “Information revealed that the truck was hijacked at gunpoint by yet unidentified persons on 14/07/2023 at Obiliokite in Delta State.

“The armed criminals on sighting the joint patrol comprising of the Police and Vigilantes along the Onitsha-Owerri expressway pulled off the road at Okija, abandoned the truck, and fled.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has ordered a manhunt for the gunmen. He called on locals within the area to help with any useful information that will help in apprehending the fleeing suspects. He assured that any information given in this regard shall be treated with the confidentiality it deserves.

DSP Ikenga also revealed that the recovered truck-load of cement had been released to its rightful owner on the Instruction of CP Adeoye, while calling on the members of the public who have useful information about criminals and/or their activities to contact the Police Control room number 07039194332.

Related