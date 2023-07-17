APC Chairmanship: Time to Prioritise National Unity – By Osita Chidoka

Advertisement

APC National Chairman and Secretary resigned today paving the way for the Party to reorganise its leadership. I am not a member of the APC and ordinarily should not comment on its internal matters, however as a current ruling party its actions have serious implications for national unity and well-being.

APC currently has its six top positions zoned as follows

President SW

Vice President NE

Senate President SS

Speaker NW

Secretary to Government NC

Party Chairman ?

These six positions are at the core of government and governance by their statutory positions. As discussions commence on Ministerial nominees, Board Appointments, and policy directions of the government these six offices would make important inputs to the process and progress of the government.

As a Nigerian, patriot, student of our national history, and proponent of intentional national rebirth, I recommend that the APC zone the National Chairmanship to the South East, to ensure inclusive representation.

Some will say the SE did not vote for the party and President Tinubu, my answer will be that the Southwest did not vote for NPN when Chief Akinloye was the powerful Chairman of NPN. Also, the Southwest did not vote for PDP when President Obasanjo was nominated and elected President of Nigeria.

Our national unity can only be built on deliberate inclusive policies.

The resignation of the APC Chairman presents an opportunity for the Party to reaffirm its national credentials and depart from its inglorious past of naked nepotism and gross insensitivity to our national consensus by zoning the position of National Chairman to the Southeast.

Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the time to rise above petty politics and renew the idea of Nigeria is now. A South East National Chairman for the APC would be a step in the right direction.

Osita Chidoka

17 July 2023

