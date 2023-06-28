Sallah: Mohammed urges prayers for prevailing peace, bumper harvest 

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has urged Muslims to pray for prevailing peace and bumper harvest in this year raining season.

Equally, appeal for prayers to make some sacrifices to ensure overcome the present hardship situation in the country.

This was contained in a press release issued from office of the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor to mark this year Sallah celebrations.

According to the Governor, the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, as we all know, is observed annually by Muslims to commemorate the spiritual sacrifice made by Prophet Abraham (AS) who, in total submission to the will of Allah, answered the Divine call to sacrifice his only son, Prophet Ismail (AS). It is incumbent on the Muslim Ummah to observe the highest spiritual sacrifice ever made in observance of Divine injunction.

The occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir should be used to reflect on how we have fared morally and spiritually during the last one year so as to take corrective measures, where necessary, for us to be amongst the believers who will enjoy the mercies of Allah (SWT) in the hereafter.

Adding that Islam as a religion propagates total submission to the will of Allah (SWT) and peaceful co-existence amongst the Muslim Ummah and with adherents of other faiths.

Mohammed said “The Holy Qur’an has also commanded all Muslims to give something (in charity) out of the treasure which Allah has bestowed on them. This should be done without consideration for religious, ethnic or political differences. We should also use the Eid–el Kabir occasion to strengthen the existing interpersonal relationships and create new ones.

“Let me use this opportunity to reassure you of the irrevocable commitment of our Administration to justify the confidence reposed in me by re-electing me to serve you for another four years. We would embark on aggressive execution of programmes and projects that have direct bearing on your lives”,.

“We would deliver more dividends of democracy than we did during our first term in infrastructural development, health care delivery, education, agriculture and human capital development through economic empowerment”,.

“We are not unmindful of the economic hardship being experienced by the generality of the people. This is a national problem which is being jointly addressed by the Federal and State Governments”,.

The Governor, appeal to people to bear with the situation which Is temporary. As a responsive and responsible Government, we will continue to render palliative measures with a view to cushioning the effects of the hardship. I will however appeal to you to make some sacrifices to ensure that we overcome the hardship.

Mohammed however, use this opportunity to appeal to all motorists to observe traffic regulations so as to minimize accidents on our highways throughout the period of Eid-el-Kabir celebration and beyond. I appeal to parents to monitor the movement of their children and wards in order to reduce the incidents of missing children during this festivity.

Finally, “I wish you Allah’s guidance and blessings throughout the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and beyond”,.