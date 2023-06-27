Mallam Baba Dantiye: Spotlight On Unique Information Manager & PR Strategist – By Ahmad Muhammad Danyaro

Advertisement

“It’s more difficult to stay on top than to get there”. –Mie Hamm

One of the most aspects of human life is to pursue successful life career. Some people made it through day and night struggles. In fact to some, succeeding in as a single career is enough while to others perceived that they have to engage in many careers that by the time they look back at their past records they would certainly agree with themselves that they were among those who did a lot in emancipating the human race.

However, there are number of dedicated public servants one would admire for their patriotism, human relations and diplomatic disposition. These also are when in leadership position exhibits unusual vision and creativity. Those generations can be successful at anything they pursue with much verve. They are determined and exhibit fairness and transparency and they are ready to serve any time and are competent qualification and career wise.

Such individuals of unique poise are celebrated everywhere, an action which encourages them to reach their peak .thereby, serving as an impetus to younger generation. How else can one describe the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs , Kano state government, Mallam Baba Dantiye MON,MNI,FNGE who was sworn in on Monday June 26 2023 .

As an image maker and State government chief information officer who has been bestowed , the task to evolve a sense of belonging and chart a new blueprint in the running of the Abba’s administration information, communications and public relations strategy .It is appropriate to highlight the rich resume of the dynamic editor and unionist turned reputable administrator.

Halilu Ibrahim Dantiye (Baba) was born on April 7 1961 at Kankarofi Quarters in Kano Municipal Council of Kano state. He holds M.A. Journalism, Media and Cultural Studies ,Cardiff University ,Wales United Kingdom.

He is also a holder of Certificate in Broadcasting from U.S.Graduate School Washington DC., Diploma in Journalism obtained from London School of Journalism, Certificate of Advanced Journalism from Bayero University Kano, Professional Diploma in Mass Communication also from Bayero University Kano and Certificate in Development Journalism.

His journey into the journalism career started when he joined Kano State Television –CTV/67 now ARTV as a reporter from 1981-1982.Between 192-1983 he was a Research Officer at Governor’s Office Research Unit.

Baba Dantiye moved his flourishing journalism career the Triumph Publishing Company as a Reporter in 1983 and served in various states of the federation as Correspondent including State Editor Bauchi, City Editor Abuja & City Editor Kano . He has also been assigned responsibilities such as Head of Investigation Unit, Asst.Editor, Weekend Triumph ,Columnist/Member .Editorial Board ,Asst.editor, Sunday Triumph ,Editor,Sunday Triumph ,Deputy Editor ,Daily Triumph Editor, Editor, Daily Triumph Editor Weekend Triumph ,Asst.Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor –in Chief /Head of Editorial Department.

He began active union activity as Member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ. He was later elected Triumph Chapel Auditor, Sport Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Bauchi State Treasurer. He later joined the Nigerian Guild of Editors in 1992, he was elected NGE General Secretary in 2000, from where he contested and won the Presidency of the NGE in 2003 for two terms.

In 2004, Mallam Baba represented the Nigerian Guild of Editors at the National Political Reforms Conference. He served as member of the conference Business and Rules, Trade Union, Civil Society and Media Reforms.

He has held various Media & Public Relations c responsibilities that included Director ,Media and Communications Strategy Government House Kano from 2012-2013,Director ,Press and Public Relations , Govt. House Kano and Director General ,Media and Communications from 2015-2016 .

In 2016 the former NGE Boss was appointed as Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Tourism. While at the Ministry of commerce he has additional responsibility as Kano State Steering Committee on Ease of Doing Business .He was moved to Ministry of Environment in 2017as Permanent Secretary and Chairman Technical Committee ,Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project (KN-NEWMAP)

In line with his commitment to his professional callings, Dantiye has been saddled with a range of professional responsibilities such as member various committees amongst which are: Member National Steering Committee on Vision 2020 ,Chairman Organizing Committee All Editors Conference ANEC Kaduna and Chairman ,Nigerian Guild of Editors ,Fellowship Screening Commmitee and Member of the National Institute (mni).President Buhari last year bestowed the National Honour of MON on Baba Dantiye for his contributions to nations building through the media industry.

He is expected to play a great role in the Abba’s administration as he serves as the engine room for general facilitation of government information management towards realising optimum results. He would coordinate the publications of such public decisions in major national newspapers to ensure transparency, openness and accountability in conducting business.

Baba as Commissioner would also analyses communications, information, political, social and economic options and advising government on their efficacy and relevance to contemporary happening as well as coordinate and supervise all several digital media outputs .

It is imperative to note that the appointment of Mallam Baba Dantiye by the administration of Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf as Commissioner of Information shows the readiness of the administration to have a robust, pro-active and people oriented information management strategy.

Danyaro is a Media and Public Relations Strategist and can be reach on ahmaddanyaro2017@gmail.com

