Taraba: Kefas visits schools, says  education reforms a necessity 

Governor Agbu Kefas on Taraba State has lamented the deplorable conditions of learning in public schools with a promised to provide quality education to secure the future of pupils.

The governor who has commenced the collation of data across the state to ascertain the level of work to be done in remodeling the schools also paid the fees of some students.

He also said his administration make education reforms a necessity and pursue programs aimed at revamping dilapidated educational facilities in the State.

The promise came after his declaration of a state of emergency on education in his inauguration speech on May 29 2023.

A statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Emmanuel Bello, said Kefas who has since visited many schools within Jalingo, made the promises when he paid unscheduled visits to some schools.

He said, “The governor lamented the deplorable conditions of learning and promised to work with relevant partners to provide better school buildings, teaching aids and manpower in pursuit of the objective.

“The governor has commenced the collation of data across the State to ascertain the level of work to be done in remodeling the schools.

Speaking on the development, the Chief of Staff to the governor, Dr. Jeji Williams, said the education emergency would be thorough as it is a policy to address systemic rot in the sector. Governor Kefas stressed that his administration is focused to the delivery of quality education in keeping with campaign promises.

“In one of the schools visited, Kefas promised to pay up the tuition fees of the pupils while pledging massive renovations.”

