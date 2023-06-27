Soludo Awards Scholarship to Student with Highest Score in 2023 UTME

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has awarded a university scholarship to the student from the state, Miss Nkechinyere Umeh, who scored the highest mark in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, announced this in a statement on Tuesday, on behalf of the State Government.

According to the Commissioner, in a statement issued to newsmen, the beneficiary, Miss Umeh, who has an aggregate score of 360 in the 2023 UTME, has been offered the opportunity to study any course of her choice at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, which is the State Government-owned University

She further described the student’s performance as a testament that efforts by Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration to reposition the education sector are yielding the desired dividend; while also adding that the government will continue to transform and invest more in the state’s educational system.

She said, “Nkechinyere Umeh has been declared the best by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, having scored a cumulative mark of 360 in the 2023 UTME.

“This is a testament that efforts by Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration to reposition the education sector are yielding the desired dividend.

“This scholarship will encourage and motivate her to do more in future and also serve as an example to other students in the state.”

Recall that Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examinations (JAMB) the body that organizes UTME, had recently announced Ms. Umeh from Anambra State as the candidate with the highest score in the 2023 batch of the national examination.

According to him, the other top candidates are Aguele Stephen, 358; Ositade Oluwafemi, 358; Gbolahan Ayinde, 357; John Fulfilment, 356; Chimdubem Ugonna, 355, among others.