Military vows taking steps to ends banditry in Taraba state

Advertisement

By SULE TAHIR

Commandant of the 6 brigade Jalingo, Brig. General F S Etim has assured the people and government of Taraba state military readiness and commitment to put to an end security challenges such as Banditry, kidnapping, among others which for quite often bedevilling the Southern part of the state.

Speaking at a palace of Emir of Ibi, His Royal Highness, Alh Abubakar Salihu Danbawuro while on familirazation tour in the area.

The Commandant who said he has special regards to Ibi being Ibi is under his military jurisdiction, and having on- going federal Govt project (Ibi Bridge) of critical infrastructure.

Responding, the Emir of Ibi His Royal Highness, Alh. Abubakar Salihu Danbawuro thanked the military personnel for the visitation, and call on him to arrest an incessant cases of kidnappings, that is so pronounced day in day out along Sarkin kudu- Ibi axis.

” Regrets to inform you that we are worrisome of high spate of kidnappings, among other security challenges bedeviling our community”

Similarly appeal on behalf of the community to the government and the security agencies to come to our aid in finding lasting solutions on the menace of kidnappings that posed security challenges in our domain.



He seized the opportunity in making a passionate appeal through the Commandant on the federal government for the continuation of the stalled Ibi bridge which was awarded by former president Buhari.

Related