LP has come to offer a new hope for Nigerians – Hon. Umennajiego

By Chuks Eke

A member of Anambra State House of Assembly representing Onitsha South 11 constituency, Hon. Jude Umennajiego has stated that the labour movement currently sweeping across the country in the name of Labour Party, LP is designed to offer a new hope for the entire Nigerians.

He said the current efforts being made by the labour movement to recover its stolen mandate from the grip of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC is not about Igbo, Southeast zone or Peter Obi but about the resuscitation of the Nigerian nation and revamping its dwindled economy.

Umennajiego who during a Thanks-giving church service/hosting of his constituents held at the Secret Heart Catholic church Parish, Odoakpu, Onitsha, declared: “In Labour Party, there is always a new thing, the LP has come to offer hope to Nigeria and Nigerians”.

“LP has come to provide new way of new things, LP has come to ensure that a vibrant new Nigeria is possible, just like a new Odoakpu, a new Onitsha South Local Government and a Anambra is possible and I think that is why the people have queued into the mission and vision of LP,” he stated.

On how he intends to represent his constituency, the lawmaker vowed to defend the down trodden and people’s law within the four years he would serve for the good of his constituents and Anambra State at large.

“In all, I thank God today for making me to win the election, not just by my power but with the will of God, His own making at His own time. What I am assuring my constituents is that by the special grace of God, I am going to represent this constituency with fear of God, diligency and love for humanity”.

“The issue of quality representation has been a nagging question with the emergence of democracy since 1999, a situation where people always think that they have it all. In this representation, I will make sure that people’s law for the good of the community is made. Secondly, wide comprehensive consultation and thirdly, visible, mental and emotional presence, these are the things I will do for the constituents and myself”.

“Gone are the days when we think that being in government is just to make money, I am going to serve with fear of God and for the good of the community I am representing. My priority is defence of the poor and the less privileged, building of good roads and everything that will make this constituency and Anambra state in general great”.

He therefore advised those going to court against Labour Party withdraw their petitions and join hands in the efforts to build a new Nigeria of our cherished dream.

According to him, “I will appreciate it if we are not fighting, but at the same time, you cannot deny a man his right by threatening democracy, the democracy is when you contest, when you feel that you can go to judiciary because it is believed to be the last hope of a common man.

He however noted that in this present case, there is needless going to court, we shall serve for four years and if given another mandate, we shall pursue it, “he further added.

To the electorate he stated: “I can’t appreciate them enough, the only thing is that I hope to be succour to them, I hope to serve them well so that they will not regret voting for me, but all in all, I say thank you”.

“We have won the election, by God’s grace, we are going there to serve Anambra State, it is no longer matter of party, currently, I am representing PDP, APGA and other people who are not LP, our most priority is not just good of my constituency but the good of Anambra Sate and Nigerian in general. We want to give hope to our hopeless people,” he further added.

