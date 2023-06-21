Deity Descends on Man for Defiling Neighbour’s One-Year-Old Daughter in Anambra (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A deity, popularly known as Ita (pronounced Ị̀tà) has descended on and blinded a middle-aged man for reportedly fingering and defiling a one-year-old girl in Anambra State.

The incident happened at Ikem village in Nando, Anambra East Local Government Area of the State, where the suspect, identified as Friday Ameh was taken to, to swear before the deity after denying committing the crime. He was said to have committed the crime in Onitsha, also in Anambra State.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending on the social media, which showed the suspect being interrogated by the Chief Priest of the deity before the villagers who gathered at the shrine to watch the drama.

During the interrogation, the suspect, Mr. Ameh confessed to the crime of fingering and defiling his neighbour’s one-year-old daughter, while also attesting that he initially denied it when they asked him, which resulted to the people bringing him to Nando to swear before the deity to prove his innocence.

He further confirmed that the deity had descended on him for telling lies and for being guilty of the crime.

Mr. Ameh also claimed that it was the handiwork of the devil, even as he pleaded for mercy and forgiveness from the deity and the people.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said he didn’t not have any information on the incident, but pledged to take the necessary actions.

“I don’t have any information on this, please. I will reach out to the stakeholders in Nando, to ascertain the authenticity of the incident and possibly to arrest the suspect,” he said.