Hilda Baci Sheds Tears After Guinness World Record Certification

Advertisement

Chef Hilda Baci broke down in tears after receiving the news of her certification as the new record holder for the longest cooking by an individual.

The GWR, in a statement on its website on Tuesday, said, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”

In a video on her Instagram Story, Baci was seen in tears as she received the news about her new achievement.

Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

Related