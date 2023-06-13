My Heart Is Heavy – Imo Lawmaker Mourns Death Of Her Supporters

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The lawmaker representing Okigwe North Federal Constituency of Imo State, Mirriam Onuoha, has described as heartbreaking the death of some of her constituents who were enroute Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly members.

Our correspondent reports that no fewer than three persons died with others injured and rushed to hospitals on Monday when their vehicle crashed in Delta State, South South Nigeria while traveling to Abuja.

Confirming the death of her constituents on Tuesday during the inauguration of the 10th members of the National Assembly, the retuning lawmaker said that her heart was heavy.

Rising to vote for who becomes the speaker of the House of representatives, the lawmaker said that her heart was heavy.

She said that some of her constituents who were traveling to Abuja to witness the inauguration of the 10th national Assembly died in an auto crash.

After paying tribute to her dead constituents, she subsequently voted for Tajudeen Abbas who won the election to emerge as the speaker of the House of representatives.

She said ” with a heavy heart, I rise to mourn some of my constituents who died on the way while coming to witness this inauguration. May God accepts their souls. Having said that, I rise to vote for RT Hon Tajudeen Abbas for the position of the speaker of the House of representatives.”

