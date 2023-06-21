EFCC: Northern Group rejects Appointment of Odumosu, Commends Tinubu For Nuhu Ribadu

Advertisement

…Urge EFCC Investigate Daura others

By Lateef Taiwo

A group of Northern political activists, North -East pressure group has rejected the appointment of Hakeem Odumosu, the retired Assistant Inspector General ( AIG), as the Chairman of the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), saying it will erode confidence in the rank and files of the Commission.

Addressing the press in Abuja , on Wednesday, the leader of the Coalitions, Haruna Garus Gololo, said that ” The appointment of Chukkol Abdulkarim, the acting Chairman of the Commission is the right thing at the right direction, with his experience and background as Chief spy officer who had undergone training home and abroad prepared him for the job’

” The appointment of Odumosu should be rejected and it is totally rejected ” the group said.

Meanwhile, Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday debunked the rumour of his appointment as the replacement for the suspended Chairman of EFCC, Bawa Raheed, who was suspended by president Tinubu.

Odumosu described the news as as calculated Mischief which must have emanated from mischief makers and should be disregarded.

Report had emerged on Tuesday night president Tinubu had approved the appointment of Odumosu as the replacement for the suspended Chairman of EFCC, Bawa Raheed.

Also reacting to the online news that former president Buhari, his cousin, Tunde and his nephew maman Daura, were seen on the street of London on Tuesday, the group urged the anti graft agency and interpol to initiate the process of extraditing Tunde who was the private secretary to the former president and Maman Daura to provide answers to the alleged billions of Naira looted under the Buhari’s administration

” There should be no hiding place for Mamman Daura and Tunde. Tunde who was a recharge Cards dealer in Kano, suddenly became billionaire, buying property worth 2 billion naira in the Villa, what is the source of the money?”

The group also called on president Tinubu to Investigate Adamu Adamu former Minister of education, Aisha Ahmad the former minister of Finance and Gen. Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff.

While commending president Tinubu for for the application of Nuhu Ribadu, as the NSA, Gololo leader of the group described the appointment of Yau Darazo as a mistake and warned president Tinubu to avoid any pitfall in the appointment of former governors and political appointees who served under president Buhari.

Gololo also told Newsmen that the proposed sell of government assets like the refineries if not properly handled may lead to another economic crisis.

” The government should repair the refineries and also investigate the former minister of state Timi priye Sylvia, for squandering over 11.3 trillion on the mouribound refineries”

” There is no justifications for the Turn Around Maintenance ( TAM), other than they needed the money to contest election in Bayesal state to take cover under immunity”

Related