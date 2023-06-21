Appointment of Rear Admiral Ogalla, Ribadu as Chief of Naval Staff, NSA-Igbo Mandate Congress Hails Tinubu

Advertisement

Igbo Mandate Congress IMC do hereby applaud President Bola Tinubu on the appointment of Rear Admiral E A Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff and Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser.

Rear Admiral OgalLa, a member of the 39th Regular Course, from Enugu Ezike in Enugu State, is the first among equals of the able Igbo GENERALS IN THE Army, Navy and Air Force whose names were put up for the appointment.

This is the second time his name is appearing for appointment as Chief of Naval Staff. The Sfirst, during the second term of President Buhari.

Igbo Mandate Congress IMC has been at the forefront of the campaign for a Service Chief from South East since 2017 in concert with Igbo Ohanaeze Integrity Groups IOIG, Isi Ebubeagu Ndigbo, and Chief Mbazulike Amechi in his capacity as Chairman Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders Council. These groups and individuals made numerous representations to the Buhari government and cabals for Service Chiefs of Igbo Exyraction

All promises from the Buhari Cabals yielded nothing till January 2021 when Major General Lucky Irabor was made the Chief of Defense Staff CDS

With the advent of the Tinubu Presidency, Igbo Mandate Congress,IgIbo Ohanaeze Integrity Groups and Isi Ebubeagu Ndigbo continued the pressures and enlisted the support of credible influencers

Our agitations also got the support of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who authorized the groups to inform the powers that be that Ohanaeze Worldwide is behind the scheme.

Our agitations also got the endorsement of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing led by Barrister Obasi Onu and Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu who during the 3rd Convention of Stakeholders, Past and Present Leaders in Enugu on June 10th, in paragraph four of the communiqué , ,asked President Tinubu to make Igbo Service Chief.

Igbo Mandate Congress is glad that we have a listening president who in the past twenty days in office has tried to manage Nigeria’s diversity.

Rear Admiral E A Ogalla has been associated with meticulous discharge of functions, fairness and discipline.

His previous assignments include Director of Audit, Director of Public Relations at the Naval Headquarters.. He was also once the Directing Staff at the National Defense College (NDC), Deputy Commandant Hydrography, Naval Headquarters and Commandant, Hydrography School. Rear Admiral Ogalla is an expert at policy and Planning and Compliance.

Igbo Mandate Congress wishes him the best of luck in his new assignment.

Igbo Mandate Congress also congratulates Mallam Nuhuy Ribadu on his elevation as the National Security Adviser NSA.IMC having followed the antecedents of Ribadu since 2023 as Anti-Graft Chief, Ribadu managed the aspects of intelligence gathering, prosecution and recovery of hundreds of billions of looted funds without the unnecessary media trial and circus show which has brought the anti-graft body to serial infamy.

Igbo Mnadate Congress believes that his wealth of knowledge will result in better management of Nigeria’s Intelligence Architecture, especially in clinically finding solutions to the IPOB Crisis devoid of bloodshed and unnecessary conflict.

Igbo Mandate Congress thanks President Bola Tinubu for this gesture and asks that the distribution of other political offices follows the same national spread.

Igbo Mandate Congress also thanks Barrister Capeoo EA Okpala Okpalaukwu, who in concert with Rev Obinna Akukwe and late Chief Mbazulike Amechi started this campaign since 2017.

Signed

Rev Obinna Akukwe

Director General, Igbo Mandate Congress IMC

Rev Paschal Nwaigwe

Head of Internal Communications IMC

