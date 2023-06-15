Ebonyi NUJ lauds Gov. Nwifuru On Members’ Appointment/Youths

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The Ebonyi State Chapter, Nigerian Union of Journalists NUJ, Correspondents Chapel have commended Governor Nwifuru over its members’ appointment/youths into his administration.

This was disclosed in a Communiqué signed by the Chairman Correspondents Chapel NUJ, Comrade Samson Nwafor, and made available Thursday, in Abakaliki.

Comrade Nwafor while congratulating the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru on his victory and subsequent swearing in, assured the governor of the chapel’s co- operation and partnership in disseminating his administration’s policies and programmes.

The Communiqué further states; “The Chapel commends His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, on the pedigree of individuals he has appointed to help him drive the policies and programmes of his administration, especially for giving 80% of his appointments so far to the youths.

“The Chapel particularly lauds the Governor for appointing Dr Monday Uzor and Dr Boniface Nwankwo who are members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists into his government as Chief Press Secretary and Special Assistant (SA) on Documentation, respectively. The Chapel notes that their appointments are well deserved, and charges them and other new appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them.”

Related