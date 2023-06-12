Don’t Emulate Buhari’s ’Ignominy’ — Kanu’s Lawyer Advises Tinubu

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has advised President Bola Tinubu not to emulate what he described as the “ignominy” displayed by the immediate-past president, Muhammadu Buhari, in his approach and regard to the rule of law.

Ejimakor, who gave the advice in a tweet on Monday, said the tweet was inspired by Kanu, and further noted that he would do more tweets inspired by the IPoB Leader when last he visited him at the detention facility of the Department of State Service (DSS) last Thursday.

He criticized Buhari’s regime for its staggering disregard for basic tenets of rule of law, while also noting that detaining a person without any charge is the defining feature of a banana republic.

The tweet read: “From today to the next few days, I will do a series of Tweets inspired by Onyendu #MNK when I last visited him on Thursday. It’s his wish that I do so & I shall comply enthusiastically.

“Here’s the first Tweet: ‘Detention without any charge is the defining feature of a banana republic. The Buhari regime’s disregard for basic tenets of rule of law is staggering. President Tinubu should not emulate such ignominy.

“When you don’t have any charge against a man, you free him. Continued detention of #MNK without any charge is illegal & against the Law.’”

Related